They want to kill the Saint?

But they will not succeed because with the help of trusted Emma Bowery and Marco Repetto he is afraid of anything.

Are you ready to live with them a new adventure full of pathos,suspence and rock’n’roll?

1) Little Joe Washington – Bossanova and grits (V/A-Hipshakers vol.4,2015)

2) Archie and the Bunkers – Miss Taylor (S/t,2015)

3) Camilla e i Bugiardi – Non ho dormito mai (Fbt contest,2013)

4) Datura 4 – You ain’t no friend (Demon blues,2015)

5) Moms i’d like to surf – Surf blast inferno (Surf cops are watching you,2015)

6) Thee Eyes – Die to start over (Glorifield magpies on a mission to Mars,2003)

7) The Prosonics – Betrayed (Urban jungle,2015)

8) Rotten mind – Damaged state of mind (I’m alone even with you,2015)

9) Krzyszton Klenczon & trzy Korony – Spotkanie z diablem (S/t,1971)

10) King Mastino – Psychowhale (Sail away,2015)

11) Les Agamemnonz – Marathon (De A à Z,2015)

12) R’n’r terrorists – I don’t care (Digital paranoia,2015)

13) The Routes – Day and night (Skeletons,2015)

14) The Superslots terrible smashers – Lickin’ears (On the next album out 2016)

15) The Ding-dongs – This car (Rag tang,2013)

16) The Dahmers – I’m going insane (Demons,2015)

17) The Gentlemens – Cry lover (Less said,the better,2013)

18) The Cockroaches – For my baby (Stomp around the tombs,2014)

19) The Barsexuals – Dead dog (S/t,2010)

20) I Rudi – Melanie (Nient’altro che routine,2015)

21) Trigemino – Dirty Larry (In sound we trust,2015)

Adventure with the Saint episode n°20 To kill a Saint by In Your Eyes Ezine on Mixcloud