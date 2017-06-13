Adventure with the Saint episode n° 25 The Power Artists

This adventure is dedicated of the Roger Moore’s memory. Your example of class and elegance will live forever. RIP my hero!

1) Screamin Jay Hawkins – Frenzy (Frenzy, 2010)

2) Bikini Cops – Hangin’Up (Number Two 7″, 2017)

3) Harpo – My Teenage Queen (Portrait of Harpo, 1991)

4) The Smocking Bones – Born To Burn ( Moods, 2016)

5) The Link Quartet – Coquette (Minimal Animal, 2017)

6) Magnolia Caboose Babyshit – Hikikimori Sun (Magick3, 2017)

7) Dirty Fences – Sell The Truth (First Ep plus Two Xtra Songs, 2017)

8) Effervescent Elephants – December (Ganesh Sessions, 2017)

9) Motel Transylvania – I Wanna Be Your Ghoul (The Dig After Midnight, 2015)

10) King Salami and the Cumberland 3 – Shiver (Goin’Back to Wurstville, 2017)

11) Sinciders – A Wanba Buluba (S/t, 2017)

12) Oh Gunquit – Nomads of the Lost (Nomads of the Lost 7″, 2016)

13) The Cleopatras – Threesome Boogie (Cleopower, 2107)

14) Le Muffe – L.S.D. (Fuoco e Fiamma, 2017)

15) The Darts – My Heart Is A Graveyard, 2017)

16) Diplomatics – Sunshine Glow (I Lost My Soul In This Town, 2017)

17) Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons – Mirtapazine (Dirty Rock’n’roll, 2016)

18) Capt. Crunch and the Brunch – Revelations ( Crimine Beat, 2017)

19) Riverdales – I Don’t Wanna Go To The Party (Storm the Streets, 1997)

20) Legendary Kid Combo – Get On The Street (A Blessing in Disguise, 2017)

21) Deniz Tek – Prison Mouse (Mean Old Twister, 2017)

Play at maximum volume!!!