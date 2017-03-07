Adventure with the Saint Episode n°24 Double in Diamonds

The saint does not hide, the Saint Strikes

1) Strato’s – La Soffiata (Lo sbirro, la liceale, il maniaco, 2016)

2) Sloks – Into The Mud (S/t 7″, 2017)

3) Bradipos IV – Manella Mia (Partheno-phonic sound of…,2016)

4) King Trash – Dissapear (S/t, 2016)

5) Tony Borlotti e i suoi Flauers – La Giostra (Battuti e Beati 7″,2016)

6) Cut – Take It Back To The Star (Second skin,2017)

7) Lyres – Don’t Give Up Now (Lucky 7, 2017)

8) The Nitroglycerine – Gimme Money (S/t 7″, 2016)

9) Dr.Boogie – Down This Road (Get Back To New York City, 2016)

10) Seuss – I Want An Answer (S/t, 2016)

11) Kid Congo & Pink Monkey Birds – Magic Machine (La Arana es la Vida, 2016)

12) Tony Tuono – Loro e il loro Oro (JessoTwisto, 2016)

13) The Senior Service – Depth Charge (The Girl In The Glass Case, 2016)

14) Kim’s Teddy Bear – Transylvanian Duck (…end of the road, 2005)

15) Mods! – Do You Think That Money (S/t 7″, 2016)

16) Lady Banana – Pepe (Busking Problems, 2017)

17) The Five Faces – Run, Run, Run (SX 225, 2017)

18) Motorama – Superalcoholic ( Psychothronic is beat, 2008)

19) Surf Cassette – Mess In My Head (S/t, 2016)

20) Pat Pend & il suo Primitivo! Frenetico!! Sevaggio!!! Cinga Cinga – Sempre Più Giù (Bivio,2016)

21) Miss Chain & The Broken Heels – Uh, Uh (S/t 7″,2016)