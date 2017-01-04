Con il 2017 alle porte quale modo migliore di festeggiare se non quello di un bell’elenco di fotografi fighi che fanno foto fighe!?!?!

Due Playlist:

5 fotografi da tenere d’occhio per il 2017

7 fotografi che hanno documentato il punk nel fiore degli anni (perché insomma iyezine è pure sempre una fanzine)

Quindi non resta che guardare …. Stay Tuned



Sasha Chaika – http://sashachaika.com/

Davide Padovan – https://www.instagram.com/dvdpdvn/

Fausto Serafini & Alessandra Pace – https://www.instagram.com/fausto.serafini/ https://www.instagram.com/_alessandrapace_/

Jess Garten – https://www.instagram.com/fartluvr.35mm/

Sally Boy – http://sally-boy.tumblr.com/

Derek Ridgers – // ’78-’87 London Youth // Skinheads // Punk London 77 // The Others //

Brad Elterman – // Dog Dance //

Ray Stevenson – // http://www.raystevenson.co.uk/ //

David Godlis – // http://www.godlis.com/ //

Igor Mukhin – // Punk Faction 1 //

Joe Suhadolnik – // Balkan Pank //

Chris Stein – // Chris Stein / Negative: Me, Blondie, and the Advent of Punk //

Stanley Greene – // The Western Front //