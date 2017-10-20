ITA

Stereochemistry è molte cose, ma soprattutto è un interessantissimo progetto musicale di una donna fuori dal comune, di un’anima che appartiene al mondo, e che va per il mondo. Dottoressa di Biotecnologie, artista di strada, donna che ha perso due figli durante la gravidanza e che ne parla con una lucidità incredibile, non c’ nulla di comune né di ovvio in lei, sul palco come nella sua vita. La sua traiettoria musicale è unica ed in continuo divenire. Ecco il video Echo Love secondo singolo estratto dall’ep Harlequin.

Uno specialissimo ringraziamento a Karla, per essere ciò che è.

Il suo nuovo bellissimo video :

ENG

Stereochemistry is a lot of things, but above all it’s a very interesting musical project of a woman who is out of the ordinary, of a soul that belongs to the world, and goes to the world. Dr. Biotechnology Street Artist, a woman who has lost two children during pregnancy and who speaks to her with incredible lucidity, there is nothing common or obvious in her on stage as in her life. His musical trajectory is unique and constantly becoming. Here is the second Echo Love video extract from the Harlequin ep.

A special thank you to Karla, to be what it is.

Italiano.

Ciao come sta andando il disco, che accoglienza ha ricevuto ?

Ciao! Il disco sta andando bene, rispetto ai dischi precedenti e’ quello che e’ stato accolto il meglio dalle radio sia in Germania che in Italia. Il primo singolo, “Harlequin”, e’ entrato pure nelle Top 20 dell’anno 2016 qui su Radio Berlin; ora sta per uscire “Echo Love”, un brano molto diverso dal precedente – e sono curiosa di vedere che strada farà. E’ il disco che ha pure aperto le nuove collaborazioni in termini di video musicali e lavori visivi in generale: entrambi i video musicali sono stati realizzati insieme al regista e fotografo Berlinese Alexander Klebe – una collaborazione che certamente andrà avanti nel futuro.

Il tuo spostamento a Berlino ha migliorato la tua carriera musicale ?

Decisamente! Berlino e’ vista come la Mecca di musica elettronica Europea – ma la scena berlinese in realtà offre tantissimo per qualsiasi genere musicale.

Qui ci sono moltissimi musicisti che semplicemente spaccano, sia al livello tecnico che quello creativo; un fattore che senza dubbio mi ha motivato a migliorare, a reinventarmi, a crescere ed imparare come artista – quello che gli americani chiamerebbero “up my game”.

Molte città grandi offrono questa varietà creativa, ma quello che rende Berlino secondo me – unica – e’ il fatto che qui la scena e’ collaborativa, e non competitiva, cioè ci si aiuta a vicenda: ci si scambiano i contatti per il booking, le label, le pr, si scambiano le idee, i consigli tecnici, si lavora tantissimo insieme. Dopo ogni scambio tutti si trovano arricchiti, e ognuno ne fa qualcosa di proprio ed originale, perché’ qui, copiare non e’ permesso… per quello forse i gruppi cover praticamente non esistono.

Hai sempre abbattuto le barriere e cosa ne pensi di questo mondo molto chiuso e razzista ?

Domanda complessisima! Ho avuto l’enorme fortuna e privilegio di nascere in una grande famiglia multiculturale, in un paese multietnico e con diverse religioni che coesistevano da secoli (da almeno 1100-1300 già), quindi tante cose che la gente ancora oggi percepisce come “il diverso”, per me semplicemente era una cosa unica. Dal cibo alle religioni – la coesistenza e armonia erano date per scontato – almeno fino all’inizio delle guerre civili Jugoslave. Li, impari cos’e’ l’abuso del potere, la repressione, la manipolazione dei media, quanto poco ci vuole a destabilizzare un qualsiasi paese, bastano davvero un paio di idioti – e abbastanza arme e soldi per innescare la micia. Impari pure pero’, che l’umanità, la solidarietà, continuano a esistere tra le persone in vita reale, solo non trovano spazio in televisione.

Vedo lo stesso meccanismo ripetersi ora solo su scala più grande, sia in Europa che nel resto del mondo. La paura e’ un sentimento innato, naturale, legato al nostro istinto di sopravvivenza, ma l’odio, e soprattutto odio mirato verso gruppi di persone, quello si impara.

Ultimamente, sempre più partiti politici e i media si concentrano verso questo tipo di lezione purtroppo, in un clima mondiale che i problemi reali ne ha, incluso le guerre ed un sistema economico insostenibile sotto vari aspetti. Soluzioni facili non esistono, come per esempio puntare il dito contro “questi” e “quelli” rendendoli responsabili del malessere proprio – purtroppo pero’, fin troppi politici scelgono questo tipo di strategia populista – perché e’ semplice e facile da vendere. La gente commune, in parte, li segue – seppur per fortuna, con meno entusiasmo che nel 1920, 1930, 1940, 1990, 2001…

Nella mia esperienza personale almeno – la stragrande maggioranza del mondo non e’ chiusa e razzista. La maggior parte di gente e’ buona, solo appunto, le infinite storie di gentilezza quotidiana non trovano spazio sui titoli in edicola. Proprio per questo, bisogna imparare a leggere un po’ tra le righe, perché alla storia piace ripetersi finche non impariamo la lezione.

Il tuo essere donna e cantautrice cosa ti porta a pensare sull’ attuale condizione delle donna ?

Ha! Innanzitutto, sono felice di essere nata ora che cento anni fa, perché la condizione femminile e’ migliorata tantissimo. Poi, ancora – sono grata di essere nata in una famiglia dove le donne e gli uomini erano sempre alla pari – la mia nonna paterna insegnava chimica analitica all’università negli anni ’60 già (seppur provenendo da una famiglia povera di campagna), la mia mamma si sta facendo la sua terza laurea (per hobby!) e spesso guadagnava di più del mio papa’.

Mio papa’ pero’ mi ha insegnato cos’e’ la vera parità: in tutta la mia vita, non mi ha mai e poi mai detto che non potevo fare qualcosa solo perché sono una donna – dal viaggiare da sola al stare ore e ore con lui in parcheggio riparando la nostra Renault 19, a soli 12 anni. E non si e’ mai tirato indietro dal cucinare, lavare, cambiare i pannolini…

Penso che nel giorno d’oggi il vecchio femminismo sia stato di gran lunga sorpassato, e va decisamente aggiornato. Le donne oggi hanno molta più libertà ed autonomia che mai, in qualsiasi professione, e qui a Berlino, anzi, ho visto più volte i colleghi artisti maschi esclusi o discriminati proprio per il fatto di avere il cromosoma Y – e questo pure e’ sbagliato.

Siamo giunti al punto dove bisogna oltrepassare l’opposizione “uomo”-“donna”, “maschile”-“femminile”; sotto molti aspetti siamo lontani dall’ideale (per esempio, su come diventare genitori influenzi la carriera di un uomo e di una donna, rispettivamente), ma oltre al lavorare sulle leggi, dovremmo lavorare di più su ciò che insegniamo ai propri figli:

Vuoi un marito capace di esprimere le proprie emozioni? Allora non dire al tuo figlio che piangere e’ solo per codardi e femminucce. Vuoi che la tua figlia studi astrofisica? Allora magari introducile a qualcos’altro che le Barbie, le Winx, e il pentolame-giocatolo, e per l’amor di dio, dille che viaggiare da sola non significa che verra’ violentata e derubata al primo angolo. Parole di una che l’ha fatto per decenni!

Ci puoi parlare del nuovo video ?

Con piacere! La canzone “Echo Love” si centra sul tema della morte, in una chiave tutta sua pero’: il brano l’ho composto dopo aver perso il mio primo bambino ancora in gravidanza; ho iniziato a inciderla in studio pochi giorni dopo aver perso il secondo; il video e’ stato completato credo due giorni prima del funerale del mio papa’ – cazzo a vederla cosi sembra una storia d’orrore dietro all’altra.

Ma quel che “Echo Love” vuole trasmettere e’ esattamente il contrario: e’ il relazionarsi alla morte e al lutto come ad un processo di crescita personale – solo se non ci si fugge e ci si affrontano tutti quelli “demoni personali” che un evento del genere può far risorgere. Tra le lezioni personali più belle che ne ho tratto ci sono il fatto che ora non ho assolutamente più paura di morire, e che ora so che i rapporti con le persone care oltrepassano i confini tra la vita e la morte, mica finiscono quando uno muore.

Per questo il video e’ centrato sul cambio di stagione, sul cercare di fuggire, cadere, rinunciarci, sul fuoco come un simbolo di trasformazione personale, sui fiori che nascono sui rovi. E’ il messaggio che tutti siamo prigionieri di se stessi in primis, e che la chiave della libertà personale ce la portiamo addosso, sempre, solo a volte ci vuole uno specchio per rendersene conto.

Il mese di rilascio poi, non e’ stato scelto a caso: Ottobre e’ il mese mondiale dedicato al lutto perinatale, un po’ come Novembre e’ dedicato al movimento Movember e alla consapevolezza sul cancro della prostata. Spero che nel futuro, la perdita di gravidanza smetterà di essere un tabu’ sopratutto per il fatto che riguarda una gravidanza su quattro – nonostante la frequenza, tantissime persone ono costrette di farcene i conti in silenzio, e insomma, un po’ più di empatia al riguardo non sarebbe male.

Progetti futuri ?

Tanti! L’anno prossimo tornerò ai Seventh Wave Studios negli Stati Uniti dove avevo inciso il disco precedente, “Ruins in Bloom” per registrare l’album nuovo di Stereochemistry. Anticipo svolta electro-funky! Sempre con Stereochemistry spero di realizzare pure un DVD comico-satirico in quattro lingue, questo pero’ a Berlino.

Poi – sorpresa – a febbraio esce il primo EP e il video ufficiale dei Kinestatics – il duo che ho insieme a Steven Rutter dei B12 (Warp, B12 Records, Firescope) – e qui il cantautorato al quale siete abituati lascia il podio a trip-hop/downtempo e tecno stile Massive Attack/Björk/Portishead degli anni ’90. Con tanto di un video post-apocalittico che sembra un misto tra David Lynch e Bladerunner – stavolta diretto da me. </a

Se la svolta dal cantautorato indie verso tecno vi sembra eccessiva, ricordatevi che sono una dottoressa in Biotecnologie che di svolte più drastiche nella vita e carriera le aveva già fatte tante!

Tornerai in Italia ?

Certamente! Italia e’ il mio Paese adottivo, e poi l’italiano e’ una lingua che alla satira si presta benissimo, quindi semplicemente non riesco a non tornarci.

Il mio tour prenatalizio che ho diligentemente organizzato per sette anni di fila, quest’anno avverrà in versione accorciata, ma ho in programma di rientrare verso fine febbraio per un tour vero e propio. Con tanti progetti in uscita, il posticipare dei live era necessario – ma don’t worry be happy, di noi non vi sbarazzerete cosi facilmente!

Ciao e grazie

Max, grazie a te per le bellissime domande, spero che pure le risposte siano ad altezza!

English

Hello, how is the record going, what reception did you receive?

Hello! The record is going well, compared to previous records and that’s what the best was received from radio in both Germany and Italy. The first single, “Harlequin”, also entered the Top 20 of the year 2016 here on Radio Berlin; now is about to come out “Echo Love”, a song very different from the previous one – and I’m curious to see what the road will do. It is the album that has also opened up new collaborations in terms of music videos and visuals in general: both music videos have been made together with Alexander Klebe, a Berlinese filmmaker and photographer – a collaboration that will certainly continue in the future.

Did your move to Berlin improve your music career?

Definitely! Berlin is seen as the Mecca of European electronic music – but the Berlin scene actually offers a lot for any music genre.

Here are a lot of musicians who simply break up, both at the technical and the creative level; a factor that undoubtedly motivated me to improve, reinvent me, grow and learn as an artist – what the Americans would call “up my game”.

Many great cities offer this creative variety, but what makes Berlin my own – unique – is the fact that here the scene is collaborative, and not competitive, that is, we help each other: we exchange contacts for booking, labels, pr, exchange ideas, technical advice, work a lot together. After each exchange, everyone is enriched, and each one does something unique and original, because here, copying is not allowed … for that maybe the cover groups virtually do not exist.

Have you ever cut down the barriers and what do you think of this very closed and racist world?

Complicated question! I have had the enormous fortune and privilege of being born into a large multicultural family, in a multiethnic country and with different religions that have coexisted for centuries (from at least 1100-1300), so many things that people still perceive as “the other “For me it was simply a unique thing. From food to religion – coexistence and harmony were taken for granted – at least until the beginning of Yugoslav civil wars. Li, learn what is the abuse of power, repression, manipulation of the media, how little you want to destabilize any country, really are a couple of idiots – and enough weapons and money to trigger myth. But knowing that humanity and solidarity continue to exist among real-life people, they just do not find space on television.

I see the same mechanism now being repeated only on a larger scale, both in Europe and in the rest of the world. Fear is an innate, natural feeling linked to our instinct of survival, but hate, and above all, hatred aimed at groups of people, that one learns.

Lately, more and more political parties and media focus on this kind of lesson unfortunately, in a global climate that has real problems, including wars and an unsustainable economic system in many respects. Easy solutions do not exist, such as pointing your finger at “these” and “those”, making them responsible for malaise – unfortunately, so many politicians choose this kind of populist strategy – because it’s easy and easy to sell. People share, in part, following them – albeit with luck, with less enthusiasm than in 1920, 1930, 1940, 1990, 2001 …

In my personal experience at least – the vast majority of the world is not closed and racist. Most people are good, just in the end, the endless stories of kindness do not find space on newsstands. For this reason, you have to learn to read a bit between the lines, because history loves to repeat until we learn the lesson.

Your being woman and songwriter what makes you think about the current status of women?

Has! First of all, I’m happy to have been born now that a hundred years ago, because the female condition has improved a lot. Then, again – I’m grateful to have been born into a family where women and men were always at par – my paternal grandmother taught analytical chemistry at university in the 1960’s already (though coming from a poor family of countryside), my mom is doing her third degree (for hobby!) and often earned more than my dad.

But my daddy taught me what the true parity is: in my whole life, he never and ever told me that I could not do anything just because I was a woman – by traveling by myself to the hours and hours with him on the parking lot repairing our Renault 19, just 12 years old. And she never pulled back from cooking, washing, changing diapers …

I think nowadays the old feminism has far outnumbered, and it is definitely up to date. Women today have a lot more freedom and autonomy than ever in any profession, and here in Berlin, indeed, I have seen multiple male artist colleagues excluded or discriminated against on the very chromosome Y – and this is wrong . We have reached the point where we must go beyond the opposition “man” – “woman”, “male” – “female”; in many respects we are far from the ideal (for example, how to become a parent influences the career of a man and a woman respectively), but besides working on laws, we should work more on what we teach to their children: Do you want a husband capable of expressing your emotions? Then do not tell your son that crying is just for cowardly and feminine. Do you want your daughter astrophysical studies? Then maybe introduce to something else that Barbie, Winx, and the pot-toys, and for God’s love, let her travel alone does not mean she will be raped and robbed at the first corner. Words of one who has done it for decades!

Can you talk about the new video?

With pleasure! The song “Echo Love” focuses on the theme of death, in a key all his pear: the song I composed after losing my first baby still pregnant; I started to work in the studio a few days after losing the second; the video has been completed I think two days before my dad’s funeral – fucking to see her looks like a horrible story behind the other.

But what “Echo Love” wants to convey is exactly the opposite: it is related to death and mourning as a process of personal growth – only if you do not run away and face all those “personal demons” that a such an event can revive. Among the finest personal lessons I’ve got is the fact that I’m no longer afraid of dying now, and that I now know that relationships with loved ones go beyond the boundaries between life and death, and they end up when one dies .

That’s why the video is centered on changing the season, trying to escape, fall, give up, on fire as a symbol of personal transformation, on the flowers that are born on the stumps. It is the message that we are all prisoners of ourselves first, and that the key to personal freedom we bring to it, always, only sometimes it takes a mirror to realize it.The month of release, then, was not randomly chosen: October is the world month dedicated to perinatal mourning, a little like November is dedicated to Movember’s movement and awareness of prostate cancer. I hope that in the future, the loss of pregnancy will stop being a taboo especially because it involves a pregnancy on four – despite the frequency, so many people forced to make the accounts silent, and in short, a bit more empathy it would not be wrong in that regard.

Future projects ?

Many! Next year I will return to Seventh Wave Studios in the United States where I recorded the previous record, “Ruins in Bloom”, to record the new Stereochemistry album. Early electro-funky turn! Always with Stereochemistry I hope to create a comic-satirical DVD in four languages, but this in Berlin. Then – surprise – in February, the first EP and Kinestatics official video – the duo I have with B12 Steven Rutter (Warp, B12 Records, Firescope) – and here the songwriter you’re used to leaves the podium to trip- hop / downtime and techno style Massive Attack / Björk / Portishead of the ’90s. With so much of a post-apocalyptic video that seems like a mix between David Lynch and Bladerunner – this time directed by me. If the turn of the indie songwriter to techno seems to you overwhelming, remember that I’m a biotechnology doctor who has done so many of the most drastic work in life and career!

Will you return to Italy?

Of course! Italy is my adopted country, and then Italian is a language that satire is fine, so I just can not go back.

My prenatal tour that I have diligently organized for seven years in a row, this year will be in a shortened version, but I plan to return to the end of February for a real tour. With so many outgoing projects, postponing live was needed – but do not worry be happy, we will not get rid of you so easily!

Hello and thanks

Max, thanks to you for the wonderful questions, I hope the answers are also high!