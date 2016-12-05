Adventure With The Saint Episode n° 23 – Simon and Delilah

Without Lady Barracuda can be no adventure for the Saint. Welcome back young partner without you the adventure are less compelling!

1) DM3 – Quicksand ( Rippled Soul,1998)

2) The Barsexuals – Down South Boogie (Black brown and white,2016)

3) The Mads – On The Bus (S/t 7″,2016)

4) Sonic Dolls – 40 Degrees Love Sickness (Riot At The Sheep Dog trails,2002)

5) Protex – I Wonder Why (S7t 7″,2016)

6) Dee Rangers – Won’t Be Back Again (Pretty Ugly Beat,2003)

7) The Gentlemens – Get On (Hobo Fi,2016)

8) The Kaams – Don’t Forget My Name (S/t 7″,2016)

9) Retarded – Let’s Keep Goin’the Show (S/t,1999)

10) The Mobbs – Grub Before Punch (Piffle,2016)

11) Archie and the Bunchers – Fuzz Face (7″ split Archie and the Bunchers/Powersolo,2016)

12) Kaviar Special – Starving (#2,2016)

13) Blood ’77 – Pescopagano (Jagerbomber 7″,2016)

14) Gli Avvoltoi – Brucia (Confessioni di un Povero Imbecille,2016)

15) The Caveman – Too High To Die (S/t 7″,2016)

16) The Barbacans – Price Of love (A Monstrous Self-Portrait,2016)

17) Le Carogne – Primo Della Lista (Triodo,2016)

18) Tj and the Lipstix – Jukebox Queen (S/t 7″,2016)

19) The Devils – Misery (Sin, You Sinners,2016)

20) King Salami and the Cumberland 3 – Tiger in my Tank (S/t 7″,2016)

21) The Bone Machine – Un Altro Sorso di Veleno (Sotto Questo Cielo nero,2016)